Uncle Snoop could use some positive thoughts and love from all his nieces and nephews right about now.

Snoop Dogg is asking fans to send their positive thoughts and prayers to his family in honor of his mother, Beverly Tate. The West coast rapper shared a picture of his mom on Instagram and asked for help from all of his “prayer warriors.”

“I need all my prayer warriors for momma right now please and thank you,” Snoop wrote. He went on to share several other Instagram posts, captioning one of them, “Mama thank u for having me could of gave me up but u raised a family.”

Snoop didn’t offer any further details about what might be going on, but fans and celebrity friends still started to send their love on social media, no questions asked. Busta Rhymes commented several prayer hand emojis on Snoop’s post and Nia Long wrote, “Prayers up” with the heart emoji.

It’s known that he and his mother have a close relationship that he often shares with fans, so we can only hope things start looking up soon.

Last year, the rapper appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show “Red Table Talk” and revealed that it was his mom who inspired him to apologize to CBS host Gayle King after he criticized her in light of comments she made about Kobe Bryant.

“She didn’t say I was wrong she just said, ‘You know I raised you better than that. You’re a representation of us. Every woman that ever crossed your life, you’re a representation of that’ – so I got it,” he said on the show.

There’s nothing like a mother’s love and on this Mother’s Day weekend, we’ll be keeping Snoop and his mother in our thoughts and prayers.