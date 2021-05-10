Bossip Video

These soup cookies have lost their gotdamn minds!

It’s no secret that Amerikkka is a racist country, unless you’re Lindsey Graham, Kamala Harris, or Joe Biden, then you might be a little shocked but to the rest of us, it’s no secret. The idea of politicians being racist and implementing that bias in their legislative agendas is practically par for the course. However, it will always be galling to see such flagrant displays of racism jump out when they are challenged about their ideas.

Enter, Republican Colorado state Rep. Richard Holtorf or “Dick”, as we prefer to call him. Last week, during a debate on the floor of the Colorado legislature, Dick said the following to a Black congressperson who had verbally disagreed with a point that he was attempting to make:

“I’m getting there. Don’t worry, Buckwheat. I’m getting there. That’s an endearing term, by the way.”

Yes. Dick called a grown-a$$ Black man “Buckwheat” on the chamber floor. He might as well have just called him ni**er. Peep the video of the incident below.

Democratic Colorado Rep. Leslie Herod and Rep. Tom Sullivan were having absolutely NONE of it. Herod bee-lined to the podium where Dick was speaking and made it very f***ing clear that he needs to watch his muthaf***in’ mouth. Rep. Sullivan, who the AJC reports has a long history of heated clashes with Dick, can be heard in the background unleashing holy hell. Rep. Herod appeared on CNN with John Berman to talk about what she said to her colleague from the other side of the aisle at that moment when the microphones were turned off.

“I asked him to leave the well, to get off the floor, and later ask him to acknowledge that when someone says something is offensive or racist, that he stops, he calms down, and he apologizes.”

She continued:

“It was not surprising, but it was extremely offensive and insulting, and I’ve got to tell you it was in the direction of me and my colleague David Ortiz,” Herod replied. “Representative Holtorf later said that it was at David Ortiz, who is a Latino veteran in a wheelchair. Our first person in wheelchair in the general assembly.” She added that the incident was “inappropriate, but not unexpected from this representative or other representatives from the other side of the aisle.” Herod continued, “We at the Black caucus, and I am the chair, have been dealing with racial terms, racial insensitivity on the floor this entire session, and quite frankly it’s got to end. This was the last straw.”

Dick, like many too-weak-to-be-sincere white men, later offered a mush-mouth “apology” according to the AJC report we mentioned previously.

“I hope you all understand that I see all of you as my brothers and sisters, all created by God and all equal,” Holtorf said. “You all have my sincerest apologies.”

To that, we say, GTFOHWTBS, Dick.