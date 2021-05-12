Bossip Video

Wow, didn’t see this coming.

Last week, we reported on the “alleged” broiling broadband beef that was sizzling between one Dr. Umar Johnson of Pan-Afrikan meme fame and Kevin Samuels of turgidly toxic masculinity fame. Well, today we were surprised to see that Marc Lamont Hill had a sit down with Dr. Umar to discuss not only that wi-fi strife but also his Academy for Black Boys that many have wondered aloud when it will actually be completed for use.

To his credit, Dr. Umar explains what is happening with the school and why there has been such a long delay citing issues with the blueprints and significant renovations that need to be made in order for the campus to be useable.

Additionally, neither Marc nor Umar shied away from the elephant in the room, the Kevin Samuels kerfuffle.

“I make it a point to not respond to individuals who’s intellectual competence I feel is well beneath my own”

He wasn’t done there. Press play down bottom to get into the full interview.





During an appearance on The Breakfast Club back in April, Johnson detailed more about the school’s development, urging skilled “Black tradesmen” to essentially offer some of their services to help accelerate the school’s completion. Unfortunately, Umar said he hasn’t been able to find anyone willing to lend a helping hand.

“I haven’t come across Black folks who are willing to donate their time … so we have to raise enough money to pay market rate for those repairs.”

The psychologist estimated that the repairs for the school would total around $300,000.

What say you about what Dr. Umar was putting down? Are you reassured or more skeptical? Hit the comment section below with all your thoughts!