Bossip Video

It’s been a while since we got a new season of “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” due to conditions surrounding filming and the pandemic and unfortunately one of the show stars is not doing well as the show remains on hiatus. According to a post from Don Brumfiled’s Instagram page, the reality TV star has been hospitalized with serious heart issues.

The post was left on Don’s page by his management team and it reads:

To keep everyone updated on Don, he has been in the hospital due to serious heart issues. He is stable and responsive. As of now he just needs everyone’s support while he continues to rest and improve. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers, and thank you all for the continued support. Much love, Management

As the show took a break for the last year, Dom seemed to be working on his health exponentially. The actor dedicated a lot of time whipping himself into physical shape, even transforming into fitness competitions.

This past Sunday, Don wished Ashley the mother of his children a Happy Mother’s Day. Don and Ashley appeared together on the show and seem to be on the right track after going through a few hiccups in their relationship. The two are currently married.

No other details about Don’s health conditions have been provided. We hope he gets well soon!