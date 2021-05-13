Bossip Video

After airing out her old tweets being cyberbullied by Chrissy Teigen years ago, Courtney Stodden is seriously doubting the public apology they got from the cookbook author.

Stodden took to Instagram on Wednesday to say that they accept Teigen’s apology and forgive her, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have suspicions about Chrissy’s motives.

“All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record,” Stodden wrote, going on to say that they “have never heard from (Teigen) or her camp in private.”

Stodden also noted that Teigen has them blocked on Twitter, further disproving the idea that Chrissy is trying to handle any of this in private.

This comes after an interview with The Daily Beast that was published Monday, in which Stodden–who rose to fame as the teen bride of actor Doug Hutchison, who was 51 at the time–opened up about the tweets and private messages she received from Teigen years ago.

“She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself,” she told the outlet. “Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.'”

TMZ went on to collect and share some of those tweets to Stodden, which were posted in 2011 and 2012.

Following backlash from fans, Chrissy posted an apology to Twitter on Wednesday, expressed regret for her actions toward Stodden, and claiming she’s a changed woman since those dark days.

“Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls**t in front of the entire world,” Teigen began. “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that…is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”