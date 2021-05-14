Bossip Video

Free your face!

The time has arrived. Now that we are a few months into a significant segment of the population is fully vaccinated, the CDC has announced that those who have gotten a full dosage can now remove their masks in public crowds of any size. According to Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, as long as it has been two weeks since you received your FULL vaccine, you’re more than welcome to galavant around society as you see fit.

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing. If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic.” https://youtu.be/UL5h6Iouh70

Yay, right? Well, kinda. This is great news for folks who never really gave a f**k and wanted to see everyone stop wearing masks in the first place but for many people, the mask is now a legit way of life for multiple reasons.

The new public health guidelines still suggest wearing the mask inside close-quarters like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. This could make way for school openings and large gatherings at sports arenas. At this time, USAToday reports that about 46% of the 330 million Americans have gotten at least their first dose of vaccine. While some experts are still holding their breath for spikes in new cases and deaths, both are down from September and April of 2020 respectively.

C’mon, folks! The summer is almost upon us. We can still lay claim to everything we missed last year if people continue to get shots in their arms. If you don’t want to do it for your health and others’, do it for the sundresses, Daisy Dukes, beaches, bikinis, and buff bodies that are itching to get out and be seen in June, July, and August.