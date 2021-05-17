Bossip Video

Police departments all across the nation are paying out tens of millions of dollars every year in settlements because cops have killed innocent people.

Back in December of last year, we reported on the shooting death of Andre Hill. Hill was gunned down by Columbus, Ohio police officer Adam Coy on Christmas Eve after a neighbor called 911 when they saw Hill sitting in his car late at night. Within seconds of the officer’s arrival, Hill was dead with nothing more than an illuminated cell phone in his hand.

According to a new USA Today report, the city of Columbus is set to pay Andre’s family a $10 million settlement for his unlawful and unjust death. City Attorney Zach Klein made the announcement this past Friday, the settlement marks the largest ever in Columbus city history.

“We understand that because of this former officer’s actions, the Hill family will never be whole,” Klein said. “No amount of money will ever bring Andre Hill back to his family, but we believe this is an important and necessary step in the right direction.”

Brentnell Community Center gym will also be renamed Andre Hill Gymnasium as he was a regular presence at the facility. The body camera footage of the shooting has no audio but it clearly shows that Hill was not rendered any medical aid for over 10 minutes after he was riddled with Adam Coy’s bullets. Again, this happened on Christmas Eve. This incident will likely ruin the holiday season for this family for years if not forever.

Rest in peace to Andre Hill and continued prayers for his grieving family. We hope some of this money can help them seek the counseling they may need going forward.