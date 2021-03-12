Bossip Video

Ok. Cool. But…he’s still dead.

These types of stories are always bittersweet for us. Yes, it is good for the families of the women and men who have been slain by police to get significant restitution for their incredible loss. But regardless of how much money they are awarded, a human life, the life of their loved one, is permanent. It’s also slightly infuriating that a dollar amount is affixed to that priceless life.

According to ABCNews, George Floyd‘s family has been granted a $27 million settlement as approved by the Minneapolis City Council.

Attorney Ben Crump said in a statement Friday, “George Floyd’s horrific death, witnessed by millions of people around the world, unleashed a deep longing and undeniable demand for justice and change. That the largest pre-trial settlement in a wrongful death case ever would be for the life of a Black man sends a powerful message that Black lives do matter and police brutality against people of color must end.”

Yes, the largest ever pretrial settlement is something worth noting but damn. Can we live?

“George’s legacy for those who loved him will always be his spirit of optimism that things can get better, and we hope this agreement does just that — that it makes things a little better in Minneapolis and holds up a light for communities around the country,” Rodney Floyd said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the beginning stages of Floyd’s killer, Derek Chauvin, have started and as the lawyers for both sides search for the right jurors, there is still much trepidation about how the criminal part of this tragedy will play out. We don’t have any faith whatsoever in the justice system. We’ve seen this movie about fifty-leven times and the sequels are usually no better than the originals. We hope to sweet baby Jesus that TRUE justice is served but we’re fresh out of faith. $27 million doesn’t mean a damn thing if the man who killed George Floyd is allowed to walk the streets freely like nothing ever happened.
