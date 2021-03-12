Bossip Video

Ok. Cool. But…he’s still dead.

These types of stories are always bittersweet for us. Yes, it is good for the families of the women and men who have been slain by police to get significant restitution for their incredible loss. But regardless of how much money they are awarded, a human life, the life of their loved one, is permanent. It’s also slightly infuriating that a dollar amount is affixed to that priceless life.

According to ABCNews, George Floyd‘s family has been granted a $27 million settlement as approved by the Minneapolis City Council.

Attorney Ben Crump said in a statement Friday, “George Floyd’s horrific death, witnessed by millions of people around the world, unleashed a deep longing and undeniable demand for justice and change. That the largest pre-trial settlement in a wrongful death case ever would be for the life of a Black man sends a powerful message that Black lives do matter and police brutality against people of color must end.”