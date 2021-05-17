Bossip Video

Pooh Shiesty sits down with GQ to showcase the jewelry collection he’s amassed during his short time thus far in the rap game.

Pooh Shiesty is undoubtedly the rookie of the year when it comes to the music game. He dropped his hit single

Back In Blood” with Lil Durk followed up by his highly successful mixtape, Shiesty Season, and the rest is pretty much history.





Play



Not only did he pull this off during a pandemic, but he also did this while carrying the torch for Gucci Mane’s iconic label 1017, which reminded people that when it comes to finding talent, Gucci Mane is undefeated.

One thing Gucci is also known for is his insane contributions to the jewelry game and pushing hip-hop’s jewelry wars to the next level, which is yet another 1017 standard Pooh is gladly upholding. To showcase his insane ice, Pooh sat down with GQ for On The Rocks. The show is GQ’s way of letting rappers, athletes, and actors showcase the insane jewelry they’ve purchased from the fruits of their labor. While some people keep it factory and sleek, some–like Pooh–go all out, filling factory pieces with diamonds and much more.

Shiesty doesn’t shy away from the drip. The rapper shows off his “Big Brrrd” statement piece and recalls the time when Gucci gifted him with his 1017 pedant. You can see what he’s picked up since he joined the game and also what Gucci Mane has gifted him below.





Play



In other Pooh Shiesty related news, looks like we can expect some more heat from the rapper and Lil Durk on the way. On Sunday, the duo teased a new music video for their hit “Should’ve Ducked” off Durk’s The Voice deluxe album.