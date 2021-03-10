Bossip Video

Lil Baby and Lil Durk tease a joint album during All-Star Weekend.

Lil Baby is one of the hottest artists on the planet right now. Since he hit the scene, he hasn’t slowed down and has continued building his brand as the undisputed feature king. In 2020, his album My Turn became one of the most successful albums of the year despite the global pandemic.

The list of artists that can say they had a great 2020 is much shorter than most would like to admit, but another rapper who had a great year was Chicago’s, Lil Durk. Durk has been in the game for almost a decade and is just now seeing breakout success. His feature on Drake’s “Laugh Now, Cry Later” proved to be a pivotal moment for him.

As 2020 came to an end, Durk and Baby were the guys representing the new generation. Now, all signs point to the two teaming up for a collaboration project.

Everyone migrated to Atlanta for NBA All-Star weekend to make their appearance, so what better time to tease the project after people’s first taste of public outings since the pandemic started? Durk started to tease the project on Twitter with Lil Baby joining in, and before you know it, Durk confirmed the album stating if he gets 100,000 comments on his post, the project would drop. He also revealed a potential title of the project: The Voice x The Hero.

On Monday, Lil Baby sent fans reeling at the possibility of a joint Durk mixtape.

The rapper hinted at the potential project on his Instagram stories, writing “Aye y’all. Tell [Lil Durk] let’s drop the tape fu**.”

Durk had also teased the idea of a collaborative project with Lil Baby in the past too.

We can only imagine how this one is going to sound. Prepare your ears!