Did y’all watch the MTV Movie Awards Sunday night?

If you missed it, make sure to catch up online or on-demand because there’s even more fun coming tonight with the “MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED.” We can already EXCLUSIVELY tell you that one of our faves, RuPaul along with Michelle Visage made a surprise appearance at the “MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED,” a first-of-its-kind celebration of all things reality television which taped on Thursday night. During the taping, RuPaul snuck on stage and shocked two of his queens, Gottmik and Symone, who were thrilled to see him and couldn’t contain their excitement.

RuPaul also gave a shout-out to Cher saying, “All these years…I learned how to do this from a woman who is phenomenal and I want to thank her…Cher!”

We can’t wait. We’re so here for this on-camera reunion — even if it only lasted moments! Listen, there is no way to have an award show about unscripted TV without incorporating RuPaul and “RuPaul’s Drag Race”.

The show airs tonight, Monday, May 17 at 9 PM ET/PT. Tune in to catch this as well as some other epic moments!