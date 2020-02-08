Pure Comedy: RuPaul Had Jimmy Fallon Shaking In His Dress Shoes After Saying THIS… [Video]

RuPaul Stops By The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Before SNL Gig

On Friday night, RuPaul stopped by The Tonight Show to talk to Jimmy Fallon before his first time hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend. During the interview, he talks about being on the cover of Vanity Fair, what to expect on SNL this weekend, and so much more.

When bringing up RuPaul’s Vanity Fair cover, Fallon mentions that he’s the first drag queen to ever cover the mag–but Ru wasn’t having it, and his pushback had Jimmy trembling with fear over the thought of being canceled. In reality, he just prefers being called, “the Queen of Drag,” but that 5 seconds before he clarified almost gave the host a heart attack.

Check out the hilarious clip down below and see some Twitter reactions on the next few pages: