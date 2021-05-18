This Is Us actor Justin Hartley and his The Young and the Restless love Sofia Pernas secretly tied the knot earlier this year.
On Sunday evening, the newlyweds made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. During their appearance, both actors could be seen wearing rings on their wedding fingers, after which, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair “recently” tied the knot.
Speculation that the couple recently got married began earlier this month when the two of them were spotted on the beach in Malibu, each wearing bands on their left hand, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six.
Back in June 2020, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Pernas and Hartley had been dating “for several weeks.” At the end of the year, the stars finally made their relationship Instagram official for New Year’s Eve.
“Sayonara 2020, it’s been real. Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours ❤️,” Pernas wrote under her post, sharing a selfie of the couple. On his own Instagram, Hartley shared a black-and-white photo of the pair, writing, “Last minutes of 2020 here in LA. Bring on 2021! Happy New Year!”
Following their big announcement, another source noted that Sofia Pernas and Hartley looked “very happy together.” A friend close to the couple described Pernas as a “doting girlfriend.”
“She dropped him off in the morning and returned to pick him up a few hours later,” the source added about Hartley and Pernas. “She helped him into the car and had a cold drink for him. They returned to his house and were there the whole weekend together.”
Justin Hartley was previously married to Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause for two years before he filed for divorce in November 2019. Their divorce was finalized in February with Stause’s side of the debacle being chronicled on the Netflix reality show, Selling Sunset.
“They’d had some problems,” a source close to the former couple shared, “but she certainly never thought he would just go and suddenly file for divorce.”
Before tying the knot with Chrishell, Hartley was married to his Passions costar Lindsay Korman from 2004 to 2012. Together, they share 16-year-old daughter Isabella.
