Back in June 2020, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Pernas and Hartley had been dating “for several weeks.” At the end of the year, the stars finally made their relationship Instagram official for New Year’s Eve.

“Sayonara 2020, it’s been real. Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours ❤️,” Pernas wrote under her post, sharing a selfie of the couple. On his own Instagram, Hartley shared a black-and-white photo of the pair, writing, “Last minutes of 2020 here in LA. Bring on 2021! Happy New Year!”

Following their big announcement, another source noted that Sofia Pernas and Hartley looked “very happy together.” A friend close to the couple described Pernas as a “doting girlfriend.”