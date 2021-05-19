Bossip Video

Sasheer!

We LOVE comedian, actress and writer Sasheer Zamata who’s been booked and busy with recent credits that include Hulu’s “Woke,” Comedy Central’s “Robbie,” Horror-Comedy film “Spree,” streamable RomCom “The Weekend” and new ABC sitcom “Home Economics.”

Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, “Home Economics” takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.

“You look at it and go, ‘oh, this is a great way into a story about a family,'” said Grace about the show in an interview with GQ. It’s very diverse. But, you don’t know until that first day on set. And I was nervous driving there. But when I drove home at the end of the second day, I was overconfident. You just know when it’s clicking. And it happened for me once before being on a dream team like that. What are the odds it’ll happen again? But this group, you get to really fan out every day, because you just love everyone you’re working with.”

Zamata (whose appeared as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” and performed on “This American Life” and “Late Night with Stephen Colbert”) is perfect as sensible school teacher “Denise”–a loving mother and wife with ‘super-human patience’ who’s often sucked into the siblings’ messy shenanigans.

We caught up with the relatable star who opened up about the hit show, her Ms. Frizzle drip, what she’d do as President, the legend of Matt Damon and more in our interview you can watch below:

The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah (Denise’s wife), Jimmy Tatro as Connor and Karla Souza as Marina. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.

“Home Economics” wraps up with its season finale tonight at 8:30|7:30c on ABC.