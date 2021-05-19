Bossip Video

Erica Mena and Safaree aren’t exactly proceeding with caution following a break-in at their home in Georgia.

Earlier this week, Mena took to social media to announce that their house had been robbed, posting a picture of one of the alleged robbers holding her daughter’s stolen chain.

“Unfortunately, over the weekend, my house was robbed,” the Love & Hip Hop star wrote in an Instagram post. “There is now a $20,000 cash reward to anyone who can lead us in arresting all those involved. You can remain anonymous. Please DM Safaree or me.”

Safaree also posted the alleged robber and showed some images of the surveillance video from their home.

In another post, Erica proceeded to call out a woman who she accused of wearing her jewelry following the robbery, apparently having seen her with these items on an Instagram Live.

“So this stripper ‘Christy Mahone’ is now allegedly wearing my jewelry and has all my purses,” she wrote in a now-deleted post. “She has involvement with one of the robbers, one being @charleefamous. Girl, be smart and give up all my belongings. If anyone knows her, please contact me. I got a cash reward on her as well. 10,000 in cash to anyone who can lead me to the arrest of this woman as well.”

Mahone went on to post her own receipts, with Instagram Story archives from months ago showing her purchasing the jewelry and purse in question.

“I WORK HARD FOR ABSOLUTELY EVERYTHING I HAVE, I DO NOT HAVE YOUR JEWELRY NOR YOUR PURSES,” she wrote. “I DONT GET DOWN LIKE THAT BABE. I DONT KNOW WHERE YOU GOT THIS INFORMATION FROM BUT ITS FALSE ASF !!”

After the woman in question posted receipts of her buying the jewelry and bags herself, Mena deleted the post–but not before calling out The Shade Room for posting about her irresponsible accusations and standing by her antics.

“I want all the smoke!” she wrote, going on to accuse the woman of posting receipts for items that weren’t stolen to take attention away from those that were. “If you out here doing lives with anyone affiliated with this robbery and it’s getting back to me that you are Allegedly wearing my customs wife chain Etc I’m blasting you. Stop posting receipts of s**t you know isn’t in question just to get blog clot. You broke b***hes make me sick.”

In her caption, she blasted The Shade Room, writing, “Y’all wanna be using fabricate bulls**t for traffic CONTACT me directly. I’m sick of y’all posting s**t y’all don’t know nothing about just for clickbait.”

“My home was violated and robbed. Everything I’m posting I stand by,” she continued. “If you are allegedly wearing and taking photos with custom pieces I’m gonna put you and your mother on blast. You asked for it so here it is.”

Now, Erica has moved on to making more accusations on Instagram, posting Ring camera footage from the actual theft and adding a picture of the alleged thief.

“Is this you? SMH this s**t so sad,” she wrote, tagging the person in question. “Taking custom baby dresses. Going through a babies draws like you don’t have a little girl of your own.” “PATHETIC,” she continued. “Besides all the ignorant people that take up a lot of social media, huge thank you for all those who are taking part and helping to track down these worthless individuals.”

Being emotional over a robbery is more than understandable, but Erica and Safaree need to take a few seconds to think before calling out folks on social media and accusing them of crimes they may not have committed.