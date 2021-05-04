Bossip Video

Good for them!

Safaree Samuels and wife Erica Mena seem to be in a much better place in their marriage now since airing out their issues earlier this year on social media. The reality star couple just announced that they’re having another baby and while making that announcement, they defended their decision to work things out after Safaree called tying the knot with Erica a “mistake.”

Erica shared the news about their burgeoning baby with stunning maternity photos featuring Safaree. The soon-to-be mother of three captioned the post with;

“More Life. Who wants that perfect love story anyway.”

Last year, the couple welcomed baby Safire Majesty, whom Safaree is excited to give a sibling. But this may be the last Samuels seed, according to him. Safaree wrote on Instagram he’s ready to be “neutered” after this new baby.

“Safire got a new sibling 😇😇 New baby who dis ?? 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #2under2 time to get neutered 🤣🤣 now I need a chef and a nanny.”

In another photo, Erica seemingly defended her decision to stick with Safaree and make another baby after having some hiccups already in their 1-year marriage, something fans were likely going to question her about. Getting ahead of the fodder, Erica shared:

“Marriage – It’s not easy at all. But having a family of your very own makes up for it all. God I thank you for the protection and all the consistent blessings. I been through way to much to not be as grateful as I truly am.”

Erica continued in her IG Story.

“Now granted there’s been mistakes made immaturely and unfortunately there have been mishaps. You guys are really trying to be so negative and nasty about it, social media consists of a lot of nasty, disgusting souls. 9 times out of 10 it’s people who sleep on mattresses on the floor. Half of you guys can’t keep a man let alone get married. How dare you!”

Good for them for working it out!

What do YOU think about Erica Mena and Safaree’s baby #2 news?