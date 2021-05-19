Bossip Video

Here’s another thing to add to your list of “fears I didn’t know I had.”

Save this in a tab for later if you recently ate breakfast, reader discretion is advised…

A woman in El Paso, Texas by the name of Ana Cardenas was woken up by the sound of liquid dripping in her bedroom at 4 a.m.

While she initially thought it was raining, it was actually blood that seeped through her ceiling from her decomposing upstairs neighbor. Since she was using her ceiling fan at the time, that already gross occurrence was made all the more disgusting as the blood was being splashed all around her room, getting on her walls, her bed, and all over her body.

“It grossed me out, I was in shock, I thought this isn’t real this is a dream, wake up,” Cardenas said to KTSM-TV. “I called maintenance and they said are you sure and I said blood is falling on me.”

After discovering the situation, she used her phone to call 911 for help. Authorities came and busted down the door of the apartment above her, which is when they came across her deceased neighbor.

Luckily, the man did die of natural causes, so there was no foul play there, but his body had been rotting for close to a week. And, yeah, he died directly above where Cardenas’ fan was.

“The firefighters knocked down his door and the body was laying exactly where my fan is underneath. He had carpet but the blood seeped through to my ceiling,” she said. She added that the firefighters “took the fan down and a pool of blood came down.”

To make matters even worse, there’s an impending legal battle following this already-awful situation.