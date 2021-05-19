Here’s another thing to add to your list of “fears I didn’t know I had.”
Source: Jenny Dettrick / Getty
Save this in a tab for later if you recently ate breakfast, reader discretion is advised…
A woman in El Paso, Texas by the name of Ana Cardenas was woken up by the sound of liquid dripping in her bedroom at 4 a.m.
While she initially thought it was raining, it was actually blood that seeped through her ceiling from her decomposing upstairs neighbor. Since she was using her ceiling fan at the time, that already gross occurrence was made all the more disgusting as the blood was being splashed all around her room, getting on her walls, her bed, and all over her body.
“It grossed me out, I was in shock, I thought this isn’t real this is a dream, wake up,” Cardenas said to KTSM-TV. “I called maintenance and they said are you sure and I said blood is falling on me.”
After discovering the situation, she used her phone to call 911 for help. Authorities came and busted down the door of the apartment above her, which is when they came across her deceased neighbor.
Luckily, the man did die of natural causes, so there was no foul play there, but his body had been rotting for close to a week. And, yeah, he died directly above where Cardenas’ fan was.
“The firefighters knocked down his door and the body was laying exactly where my fan is underneath. He had carpet but the blood seeped through to my ceiling,” she said. She added that the firefighters “took the fan down and a pool of blood came down.”
To make matters even worse, there’s an impending legal battle following this already-awful situation.
Cardenas had been spending a few nights at a hotel but is now battling the apartment management for compensation. Unfortunately for her, she does not have renter’s insurance and a lawsuit is reportedly being prepped.
“I told them my bed is covered in blood and they told me they’re sorry but the insurance won’t pay it,” she said.
Unsurprisingly, Cardenas says that she’s traumatized, explaining that eating and sleeping are things she hasn’t been able to do since that night. She is seeking counseling and also a medical exam to test for infections. She has a GoFundMe, set up by her family, seeking donations for “property damage assistance.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.