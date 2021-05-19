“ACS was called, they’re investigating David Emanuel. You know what he did? He sent a cease and destist to ACS. You know what they did? He was found guilty in the state of New York for child neglect on his child. It’s public record!

Because of that he went and did a retalition on me and told them I used drugs. I volunteered to take a drug test, it came back negative. The point I’m trynna make is your using you daughter…how could you lie on your child?”