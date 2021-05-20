Bossip Video

A California man is behind bars for allegedly trying to kill his wife with a butcher knife during his son’s flag football game in front of everyone.

Usually, all of the wild news headlines we serve up for our readers come straight out of the state of Florida. From fake COVID-19 cures to scooter bandits, Florida has a different story every day thanks to the phenomenon of Florida-Man and Florida-Woman. Today, however, the wild headline comes from Southern California.

We’ve all had our share of bad relationships, toxic situations, or even times we had to exit a relationship before things went all the way sour. Los Angeles’ KTLA reports one woman’s toxic partner, who she left, went so far as to try and kill her with a butcher knife during their son’s flag football game before being stopped and arrested.

The alleged attacked happened around 7 p.m. Friday at Chapman Sports Complex, located at 11701 Knott Street. According to the Garden Grove Police Department, the 40-year-old mother was watching her son practice when he alerted her that his father was “charging across the field” behind her holding two large butcher knives. The woman stood up and ran onto the playing field, screaming for help as he chased behind, police said. Spectators, including an off-duty Garden Grove police officer and the victim’s nine-year-old son, intervened in the attack and kept the man from harming his wife. He was restrained until police arrived. The woman’s husband, 43-year-old Russell Matthew Husges, was arrested at the scene. He has since been charged with one felony count of attempted murder, one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, one misdemeanor count of disobeying a domestic relations court order, and one misdemeanor count of child abuse and endangerment, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

No matter what’s going on in a relationship, violence and certainly not premeditated murder is never the answer. Most importantly, traumatizing your child for the rest of their life isn’t a good look. Hopefully, this man will never see the light of day again and the child can get the proper professional help he needs to deal with the experience.