If the deputies who shared photos of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash didn’t want to be outed for doing so…they probably shouldn’t have done that s**t in the first place.

Los Angeles County is reportedly accusing Vanessa Bryant of putting law enforcement officers at risk after she shared a 12-page document revealing the names of the deputies who took and shared photos of the deadly helicopter crash.

According to reports from TMZ, attorneys representing LA County said in court documents that Vanessa is going on a “fishing expedition that is taking first responders away from their jobs — and subjecting them to public harassment and threats.”

Attorneys for the defendants say they “are eager to have their day in court and put an end to this.”

According to USA TODAY, the county is claiming that the photos from the wreck were never leaked to the public and that “only government personnel and one friend saw the photographs in question.” They want the lawsuit thrown out.

“Plaintiff has dedicated countless hours to meaningless discovery disputes and posting recklessly about the Defendants on social media—all while taking the position that her 50 depositions cannot begin until she has every single document in the County’s possession,” the county’s filing revealed “That is not diligence. There is no basis for modifying the scheduling order.”

Back in March, Bryant shared screenshots of a court document on her Instagram page, which revealed the names of the deputies accused of sharing photos of the fatal crash that killed her husband Kobe, the couple’s daughter Gianna and seven others in January 2020.

The document states that a sheriff’s department investigation shows that one deputy took between 25 to 100 photos of the crash scene, photos that had “conceivable investigatory purpose and were focused directly on the victims’ remains.”

Earlier in the year, Vanessa had won a legal battle that granted her access to the documents that revealed the LASD deputies’ names. According to TMZ’s report, the county is worried her social media post would “expose the deputies to threats” as Bryant’s post on Instagram remains live to this day.

Mira Hashmall, who is the attorney for the deputies and the county revealed that the officers were subjected to a slew of harassment and threats. Hashmall attached evidence with her filing that shows online reactions from Vanessa’s Instagram post outing the officers and one comment, in particular, said “PULL EM OUTTA HIDING LIKE ROACHES THEY ARE.”

Well, maybe they should have thought about that before taking the pictures?

