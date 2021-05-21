Bossip Video

During the “90 Day: The Single Life” reunion, a certain cast member was a no-show for some interesting reasons.

Brittany who first entered the 90 Day universe while engaged to Yazan, is now of course part of the cast of “90 Day” The Single Life” cast. The show follows faves like herself, Colt Johnson, Danielle Jbali, and “Big Ed” seeking love after a previously ended 90 Day romance.

Now during the reunion, host Shaun Robinson was ready to grill Brittany on her antics this season—-but Brittany simply didn’t show up and jetted off to Houston instead.

According to Brittany, she couldn’t possibly make the reunion because her “hair appointment got canceled at the last minute” and she’s still “recovering from surgery.”

Brittany previously shared that she went under the knife for a breast lift, implant exchange, scar revision, and an internal mesh bra.

“It’s been a challenge, I’m used to being active and doing different things that I just can’t do right now,” said Brittany. “I try to go to the gym and work on my arms but I just can’t do it.”

Brittany also denied skipping out the reunion to “be with a man.”

“The only other man I’m with is Max [my dog],” said Brittany. “I did not miss the reunion because of a man.”

Brittany's fellow 90 Day stars are none too pleased by her behavior and they implore Shaun Robinson to end the "rude" interview.





This all comes after Brittany’s current love interest Terrence told Shaun that the aspiring rapper ghosted him five times.

“She does this every time!” lamented Terrence.

What a mess.

90 DAY: THE SINGLE LIFE is produced by Sharp Entertainment, an Industrial Media company. New episodes stream Sundays exclusively on discovery+–

Six 90 Day singles are dusting off their dating apps and diving back into the world of romance! 90 DAY: THE SINGLE LIFEpremieres on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service, beginning Sunday, February 21 with a new episode dropping weekly. Whether they are truly ready or not remains to be seen, but these singles are starting to mingle after their 90 Day relationships crashed and burned. However, letting go of the baggage from their past international lovers proves difficult as they embark on a journey to navigate everything from first dates to falling in love again. Yearning to find their perfect partner with the help of friends, family, dating coaches, events and apps, will these hopeful romantics’ love lives be hot and steamy or cold and lonely?