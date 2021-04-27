Bossip Video

A popular 90 Day Fiancé couple is expanding their family.

After tying the knot on TLC’s hit reality show and after having their first child, a daughter, in July, Robert and Anny are expecting again. This marks Robert and Anny’s second child together, Robert’s seventh.

The news was confirmed by expectant mom Anny who told ET;

“I am so happy to announce that we have a healthy baby on the way,” the statement translated in English reads. “Our family is growing! I am so emotional and happy to have my babies, my second blessing.”

Anny and Robert’s love story first unfolded on 90 Day season 7 when 31-year-old Anny moved from the Dominican Republic to Winter Park, Florida, to be with 41-year-old Robert. Robert met Annie while on a cruise to D.R. and immediately fell in love, so much so that he proposed to Anny within eight hours of meeting her.

After Anny moved to the states Robert revealed that he’d been deceptive with his bride-to-be and revealed that he didn’t just have one child, his son Bryson, he actually had five kids with four different women.

Anny was also seen on the show feuding with Bryson's grandmother, adult film star Stephanie Woodcock a.k.a. Diamond Foxxx, and Bryson's grandfather. The couple offered to pay Anny to return home to The Dominican Republic.





Nice try, granny! Looks like Anny's here to stay.





You can catch Robert and Anny on Happily Ever After? Pillow Talk on TLC and The Single Life Pillow Talk on Discovery+.