Father Of The Bride: Al Roker Has A Warning For Unruly Guests, “Don’t Make Me Take You Out At My Daughter’s Wedding!”

Coming this Summer… Al Roker is “Father of the Bride!”



Friday’s special guest on “The Tamron Hall Show” is none other than “Today” show host Al Roker — who used to host alongside Tamron when she was part of the morning show’s popular lineup. We’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure.

In the clip, Tamron asks Roker about his daughter Courtney’s wedding which is coming up on June. Roker tells Tamron that he’s most nervous about the weather because he doesn’t want to hear guests complaining. Roker also shares that he’d compare himself to Steve Martin in “Father of the Bride” saying that his basic job is to “keep writing checks.”

Listen, we know he’s focused on the checks but Al had us ROLLING when he talked about being fed up about guests complaining. The wedding hasn’t even happened yet but he alrleady knows he isn’t going to react well to mouthy guests. Let ’em know Al! Let ’em know! He said don’t make me take you OUT at my daughter’s wedding. For the parents out there who have married off kids — what were some of the highs and lows of the wedding planning and wedding day experience?