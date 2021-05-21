Bossip Video

She looks GOODT!

Nicki Minaj is applying a whole lot of pressure with her latest posts on Instagram We expect the “Beam Me Up Scotty” rapper is getting together some new music and videos to feed her fans who have been waiting for Onika to pop back out for over a year now.

While the “Queen” rapper was away on hiatus, she’s been taking care of her new baby “Papa Bear,” spending time with her husband Kenneth Petty and mourning the loss of her biological father. Now she’s back working and flaunting her postpartum curves. Today she shared some snaps in her body-hugging mini dress and WOW! The Barbs in the comments do approve.

In related news, Nicki released a behind-the-scenes music video for her song ‘Seeing Green’ that features YMCMB cohorts Drake and Lil Wayne. In the 5-minute, 42-second video, the superstar mom shares rare footage of her son, who she calls Papa Bear.