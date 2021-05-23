Bossip Video

We ain’t gone hold you, this battle is probably one that we never knew we needed! This one is for the millennials!

It’s official — Bow Wow will face-off against Soulja Boy in an upcoming Verzuz battle.

This battle really caught us by surprise. Just a few weeks ago there was talk about Bow Wow battling Romeo with the internet weighing in on who would take the crown. However, Soulja Boy shut those rumors down when he took to Twitter Saturday (May 22) to announce that he and long time friend, Shad Moss, will compete for the title.

Guess Bow Wow spoke this one into existence. The news arrives nearly five months after Bow Wow candidly said on Clubhouse it “would be fun” to go against Soulja in a Verzuz battle. Manifestation at it’s finest!

Black Twitter had something to say about this and quickly turned the artists’ names into a trending topic. Let’s be honest, Mr. 106 & Park and Big Draco were pretty popular back in the early 2000s, paving the way for the next generation of digitally-savvy crossover hip hop artists. Girls and boys (hell even grown ups) lined up outside arenas to see these two perform at all the Scream Tour Concerts.

The two even collaborated with each other on the 2008 hit “Marco Polo,” but fell out with one another years later and recorded what they called “diss-tracks.” Sure enough, the two rekindled their friendship and released a full project, 2016’s Ignorant Shit.

“That’s my boy, though. I love Bow Wow, you know what I’m saying? That’s like my friend in real life. That’s like my real brother, but when it comes to Verzuz and all that, stop playing Bow Wow.”

This battle will definitely be a fun one to watch and full of pure entertainment. Soulja Boy’s commentary might actually win it all! We want to know, who has more hits? Who do you think will win? Neither Swizz Beatz nor Timbaland has confirmed the Verzuz matchup but Swizz did share Soulja’s tweet on his IG Stories. Just know when the date and time drops we in that thing!