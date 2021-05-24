Bossip Video

The Billboard Music Awards marked the return of slight normalcy to awards shows as it aired on Sunday, May 23.

Hosted by Nick Jonas fresh off of fracturing his rib, the ceremony featured celebrity appearances and hoards of fans outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show honored P!nk as an Icon, Drake as the artist of the decade, and Trae Tha Truth as the Change Maker, with an award presented by none other than Tina Knowles.

Of course, the show is all about awards, with The Weeknd coming out as the big winner of the night with 10 awards, including top artists. Pop Smoke followed right behind him with five wins, including top new artists, while BTS and Bad Bunny each earned four.