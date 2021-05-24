Bossip Video

Julio Jones reveals he’s out of Atlanta after answering Shannon Sharpe’s phone call live on air and venting about his trade situation.

All year long, rumors have been popping up that Julio Jones wants out of the Atlanta Falcons organization. Julio is one of the last people you’re gonna see speaking or doing interviews anywhere talking about anything, especially when it comes to the behind-the-scenes stuff. The only place you will see Julio off the field is fishing on a lake or maybe, just maybe, at a QC event to show love to his friends.

This weekend, every Falcon fan’s heart sunk deep into their chest when Dallas residents posted pictures with Julio and he was wearing a Dallas Cowboys hoodie. The only thing worse than this would have been seeing Julio in a Saints hoodie.

After a weekend of suspicion, this morning, Shannon Sharpe called Julio live on-air during his UNDISPUTED sho,w and surprisingly enough, he answered. We aren’t sure if Julio knew he was on TV, but he didn’t hold back. Julio just wants to win and doesn’t really care where he goes as long as he can accomplish that goal. He admitted to Shannon he knows he can’t win in Dallas but is open to other destinations.

Please keep the City of Atlanta in your prayers as this is the toughest blow they’ve had to swallow in quite some time. Let’s pray if Arthur Blank has any sense that he will do everything he can to keep Julio happy and with Atlanta. “Got Them Dirty Birds Call Me Julio” won’t even sound the same anymore. Julio is supposed to retire a Falcon in the eyes of most of us.