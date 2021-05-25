Bossip Video

Really???

Updated May 25th, 2021 – 12:03 PM*******

Well….that was quick! TMZ is now reporting that Erica has officially thrown in the towel on her relationship with Safaree as the star has now filed for divorce.

The 33-year-old reality star reportedly filed for divorce last Friday, in Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia where she and Samuels formally jumped the broom back in 2019.

According to the divorce docs, Erica is now asking for primary custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Safire. Luckily the Love & Hip Hop star appears to be amicable about sharing joint custody with Safaree. In addition, Mena wants Safaree to shell out child support and she wants full control of the home they currently share together.

This is a whole lotta drama!

Now, remember the pair are expecting a 2nd child together so it will be interesting to see how the court rules in terms of custody of baby number two.

End Update*******

After all of that hoopla Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels made on social media recently about having another baby and getting back together, the married folks seem to have called it quits, AGAIN. Fans have found clues pointing to Erica and Safaree seriously being done this time, including a video of him allegedly CHEATING.

The speculation started after Erica shared a video from a doctor’s visit where she and their one-year-old daughter, Safire, listened to an ultrasound of her new baby and a follower commented saying they were “so excited” for Mena and that she hoped she “had more kids in the future.”

The reality star responded: “Absolutely never getting pregnant again. Lol, It’s not easy doing it alone girl.”

Alone??? Fans also notice both Erica Mena and Safaree have scrubbed their social media accounts of any recent posts of them together. Samuels removed the video of the Mother’s Day celebration he arranged for Mena along with his post where he announced that he and Mena were expecting their second child.

Deleted photos and slick replies aren’t all the clues fans found pointing to Safaree and Erica splitting. A video of the rapper dancing seductively with a woman has surfaced online. We have no clue if the clip was recorded before or after break-up rumors but Erica seemingly responded to it, writing “you win” on her IG story.

Do YOU think Safaree is really out here cheating on his pregnant wife??