If y’all thought Montana Yao was back with Malik Beasley just because she read Larsa Pippen for filth, you thought wrong.

Tuesday evening Yao took to her IG story AGAIN — this time to clarify any confusion over her and her estranged hubby’s current status:

“Some of y’all are trippin,” she wrote. “Who said we back together? Or I took him back? Lmao Just cause I said my son and I appreciate an over due apology? Y’all some weirdos fr and don’t want to see a successful co parenting situation??”

She added, “Y’all coming at me as if I haven’t publicly and privately gone off on this man these past few months? Talking about I’m coming for the wrong person. Nah I said what I said to ol girl and it was long over due. Other than that I love y’all who been supporting me throughout this whole thing.”

Listen, thanks for the clarity Montana, whatever makes your life easier — we guess.

Don’t know about y’all but we’re hoping this situation has been resolved. What started with an apology turned into one of the messiest moments of 2021 quickly and frankly we are tired of it. Montana girl, get your peaceful coparenting life! Please don’t let this man drag you any further.

Now — do y’all think this is the last we’ll hear of this Malik Beasley saga or will their be more public foolery to come?