See now… If only he had been thinking with his brain instead of his — other parts — all this public begging could have been avoided.

We all knew how the public debacle over Malik Beasley ABANDONING his wife Montana Yao and toddler son Makai for a relationship with Larsa Pippen was going to end, right? Weeks after it was revealed that Larsa and Malik were no longer together and sources close to her were saying the pair were never has serious as people thought, Malik posted an old photo of himself and his estranged wife Montana Yao with their then newborn son Makai. In his caption he apologized to his wife for the situation he put her in over the past few months. He blamed his head not being where it was supposed to be (HELLO!) adding that he went looking for more when he had all he needed in his wife. He also clarified that he is the one who ended the relationship with Larsa due to the fact that she couldn’t compare to his wife. He also took a dig at the mall photo op he and Larsa had, saying “I def ain’t the type to set up pictures in the mall… that’s some childish ish.”

I wana say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months.. my head wasn’t were it was supposed to be.. I was looking for more when it was right here that whole time.. I’m telling the world and you that there’s no body like you for me.. for the record I was the one who ended my last relationship off the fact that there is no one like you .. also for the record i wanted to do my own ish cuz I just left u guys and I def ain’t the type to set up pictures at the mall n ish .. as that’s some childish ish and I’m trying to grow individually and grow a family .. a real family .. I ain’t looking to be judged I’m looking for forgiveness.. To forgive me for hurting my family the way I did. At the end of the day I’m a lover boy and I miss holding y’all and loving y’all.. I love you mu shi .. I love you kai Kai ❤️ my family over thing…

If you’ve been keeping track, after photos went public of Malik and Larsa holding hands at the end of November, Montana hired a lawyer and filed for divorce. She also posted saying she was completely abandoned by her husband and had to seek help from her parents after being put out.

We’re glad he’s publicly uplifting his wife BUT — is he doing too much putting all that extra stuff in there about the relationship with Larsa? Also it’s bad enough that he publicly embarrassed his wife — he also broke his vows to protect her.

If you were Montana, would you take him back?

