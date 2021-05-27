Bossip Video

Shad “Bow Wow” Moss, unfortunately, doesn’t have a f*** to give when it comes to the mental health of his latest baby’s mother and decided to make that clear in response to her seemingly airing out their co-parenting issues on Instagram.

The mother of his infant son, a model named Olivia Sky seemingly blasted star in her Instagram stories as she opened about having postpartum depression, writing:

“Ni**as would rather f*** with your head while u going thru PP [postpartum] than help you get back to yourself because they know your potential and it’s INTIMIDATING.”

Olivia went on to share a message from an anonymous person who seems to be saying her baby made Bow Wow “relevant” again and referred to him using the child as a storyline on his television show “Growing Up Hip Hop”, where he did admit to wanting to get a DNA test for the child.

Swipe to see her post.

Now, we have no clue who Olivia is referring to in her message but fans assumed the young mother could’ve been referring to her rapper baby daddy not being supportive of her while she takes on postpartum alone.

After Urban News, an outlet on Instagram shared her posts, Shad actually shot back cold-heartedly at Olivia who had just shared her grievances dealing with postpartum and a toxic relationship. Bow Wow wrote in a comment:

“Not my f*cking problem. Go get you a man who cares. I barely know the girl. I don’t even have a photo with the girl. Let that hurt go.”

Whoa. See the comment reshared by Onsite below.

Bow Wow and Olivia Sky welcomed their son, Stone Moss, in September of 2020. The star excitedly shared a photo of the newborn around the time he was born and even shared with fans how he was focused on work and “taking care of” his kids when asked by a fan on Twitter if he was dating anyone.

So far, Oliva has not responded to Bow Wow making it crystal clear he doesn’t care about her mental health. Are YOU shocked by his comment?