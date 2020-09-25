Congratulations: Bow Wow Reveals Secret Newborn Son With Insta-Baddie Olivia Sky

Congratulations to Shad Moss aka Bow Wow for having a new baby. The rapper/actor appears to be a proud new father, this time conceiving a son. For the big reveal, Moss shared a photo of the baby boy sleeping peacefully, with a ‘king’ emoji pinned to the photo in his insta-stories.

Earlier this month, Bow Wow threw hints to fans about his son in his music. The father rapped about introducing the boy to his sister, Shai Moss in his new song, “D.W.M.O.D,” which is short for “Dealing With My Own Demons.”

“Shai asking about a brother, I don’t know what to say. That’s gone be one of them talks we have face-to-face. I’m looking in his eyes, I’m trying to see me in him. I’m peeping out his swag, and I see the resemblance.”

Now Bow’s made it clear, the precious baby boy is his! We don’t know much about the mother of Moss’ baby boy except that she’s also shared photos of her baby in her IG stories, sparking questions from his fans and followers. Olivia Sky appears to make a living as a model and skipped out on sharing maternity photos with the public.

Sky appears to confirm Moss as the father of her child to a commenter who wrote, “well he claimed the baby!! Congratulations… you and the baby are beautiful… now fix this ig page up (make it Litt) girl cuz it’s a mess and the trolls are definitely coming.”

The mother replied, “it’s a mess but u on it leaving comments must be doing sum right … thanks tho.”

Hit the flip to meet Bow Wow’s son’s mother, Olivia Sky.