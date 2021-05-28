Bossip Video

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are still going strong!

The couple also continues to dress to impress, with help from stylist Jason Bolden.

On Thursday May 27, both Harvey and Jorday shared photos on their Instagram Stories of their most recent date night look. Jordan’s photo, which showed the couple wearing complementary black and tan designer fits, was captioned “Lori Harvey and her boyfriend.” Harvey’s outfit was a mixed print look comprised of a black and cream floral top with leopart print pants from Tom Ford. Meanwhile Jordan wore a bold two tone, half black, half tan Fendi blazer and pants.

Harvey reposted the image of the pair on her story, adding an acronym for love of my life: “LOML🤤😍”

The couple’s stylist, Jason Bolden, also shared a photo of the pair with the caption, “When Ur Fresh Matches👌🏾💥 TOM FORD 🙋🏽‍♀️ X FENDI 🙋🏾‍♂️💥👌🏾.”

Well isn’t that cute? We’re happy to see these two lovers are still happy and blissful. We love that Mike has such a sense of humor calling himself “Lori Harvey’s boyfriend”. Do they make you wanna find love this summer or is it another savage single season for y’all?

Would you color-coordinate with your boo for an ordinary date night or do you save it for special occasions?