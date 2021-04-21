Grab a tissue, ladies and some of you gentlemen, Michael B. Jordan is LOVING being off the market.
The Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse star is still booed up with Lori Harvey and he’s telling a mag that he couldn’t be happier. In the latest issue of PEOPLE, MBJ is publicly swooning over his sweetie marking the first time that he’s been so public about his love life.
According to MBJ, 34, that’s because it “finally feels like time” to celebrate his love.
“I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on,” he says in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday. “I am extremely happy.”
The mag also reports that MBJ and Lori are both seriously smitten and have gotten super serious super fast after going public in January.
“They have gotten serious quickly,” a source told PEOPLE. “It’s obvious that they don’t want to be apart.”
Harvey, the 24-year-old stepdaughter of talk show host Steve Harvey, has been spending more time with the Black Panther actor, 34, on the West Coast, away from her home in Atlanta.
“When they don’t travel together, Lori spends a lot of time in Los Angeles with Michael,” says the source.
As previously reported Michael is well aware that skeptical people think his Lori loving is a “PR Stunt” and the actor thinks that’s just silly. He added that he finds reassurance in knowing that people who know him in real life, know that’s not his style.
“For all the success that I’ve had, there’s going to be negative reactions and opinions thrown at me. That just comes with it,” he told Men’s Health. “When you’re younger, you’re just frustrated, but when you start to realize that this is what it is, you start to understand. I’m never going to make everybody happy.”
Jordan continued, “People that know me, know my heart.”
Hmmm….do we smell a Lori Harvey and Micahel B. Jordan engagement on the way???
It’s still early but we wouldn’t be surprised…
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.