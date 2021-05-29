Bossip Video

Bye bye Ellen DeGeneres, hello Kelly Clarkson!

Kelly Clarkson will be taking over for Ellen DeGeneres following The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s 19th and final season next year. Awwwww. Sucks she couldn’t make it to her 20th anniversary but the way cancel culture and viewership is set up she didn’t stand a chance. This news comes almost a year after Warner Media announced they were investigating the Ellen DeGeneres Show over toxic workplace allegations.

The allegations became public last July, when BuzzFeed News published a report in which current and former staffers spoke anonymously about their experiences on set, which included claims of being penalized for taking medical leave, instances of racial microaggressions and fear of retribution for raising complaints. Sheesh!

“The Kelly Clarkson Show’ is one of the most optimistic success stories in first-run syndication,” said Tracie Wilson, executive VP of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. “It is a treasured part of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios offering and we are proud to partner with the NBC Owned Television Stations group to continue the show’s success. Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds. We’re working on some big plans for Season 3 and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come.”

There’s been talk that Clarkson was “the logical choice” to take over DeGeneres’ time slot on NBC. If we’re being honest, Kelly Clarkson is an amazing person and great singer, however, why couldn’t this slot be given to long time host and veteran journalist Tamron Hall? Questions that need answers, but we digress.

Apparently a source previously told People DeGeneres’ exit was not a surprise: “She was almost out the door before the controversy. She’s been talking about leaving for a few years now, but that was definitely the last straw.”

