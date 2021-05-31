“Run The World” Recap: Secrets Are Spilled And The Birthday Girl’s Got A Bae… BOSSIP’s Favorite Moments From Episode 3[VIDEO]

Did you catch Sunday night’s episode of “Run The World” on STARZ?

The series stars Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb and Corbin Reid as four friends navigating the ups and downs of their relationships and careers in New York City.

Here’s the official show description:



RUN THE WORLD follows a tight-knit circle of smart, funny, and vibrant thirty-something Black women, as they each take their own path towards a common life goal: running the world. Based in Harlem, these fiercely loyal best friends provide support and honest advice to each other while facing the many challenges life throws their way — complex struggles as Black women, the chaos of living in the concrete jungle, dating and relationships, family drama, and striving for career success — all while endeavoring to make that climb to the top as they build their own empires. With showrunner and executive producer Yvette Lee Bowser (Living Single, black-ish, Netflix’s Dear White People) and creator and executive producer Leigh Davenport (The Perfect Find, Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic, BET’s Boomerang) at the helm, the new series offers a candid look into Black friendship and the Black female experience.

Episode 103 finds Ella celebrating a not so monumental birthday, as Whitney questions whether or not she should marry Ola and Sondi debates Matt over whether they’re ready to disclose their dating status. Reneé and Jason seem ready to end their marriage but Whitney and Ella both get surprised by men they’re not exactly thrilled to see. Oh and some of the best action from the episode takes place at a karaoke party! BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden and Deputy Editor Dani Canada got together to discuss “BOSSIP’s Favorite Moments” from episode three of “Run The World”. Check out their convo below!

That was fun! We can’t wait to see what happens next.

Tune in to “Run The World” on STARZ Sunday nights at 8:30PM EST. Episodes are also available on the STARZ App!