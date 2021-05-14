Bossip Video

Are YOU ready to “Run The World”??? These baddies are!

On Thursday the ladies of “Run The World”, STARZ’ new Black women-led series, attended the red carpet and premiere screening at NeueHouse in Los Angeles.

Guests were treated to a pre-screening, socially distant reception on the rooftop and the show’s stars glistened and gleamed in eye-catching ensembles.

Screen sizzlers Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb, and Corbin Reid were style standouts on the purple carpet that was adorned with floral arrangements.

And as for the fellas, the show’s resident panty melters Jay Walker, Tosin Morohunfola, Stephen Bishop, and Nick Sagar posed together for a skivvies steaming pic.

The premiere featured an upbeat vibe with DJ Jahi Lake spinning ahead of a live performance by Emmy® award-winning and four-time Grammy® award-winning artist Robert Glasper and Derrick Hodge, both composers on the series.

Soul Train award-winning R&B artist Ledisi surprised guests with an intimate performance including the world-renowned song “Time After Time.”

Guests enjoyed bites tableside by Chef Ray Garcia of the sophisticated Mexican Los Angeles staple, Broken Spanish.

From STARZ, guests included STARZ CEO Jeffrey Hirsch, STARZ President of Domestic Alison Hoffman, STARZ President of Original Programming Christina Davis

and fellow STARZ family member Courtney Kemp, the creator of "Power".

Also on hand for the evening was “Run The World” Showrunner / Executive Producer Yvette Lee Bowser (Living Single, black-ish, Netflix’s Dear White People) and Creator / Executive Producer Leigh Davenport (The Perfect Find, Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic, BET’s Boomerang) who are bringing the show centered around a tight-knit circle of smart, funny, and vibrant thirty-something Black women to STARZ.

Based in Harlem, the show follows fiercely loyal best friends who provide support and honest advice to each other while facing the many challenges life throws their way — complex struggles as Black women, the chaos of living in the concrete jungle, dating and relationships, family drama, and striving for career success — all while endeavoring to make that climb to the top as they build their own empire and each takes their own path towards a common life goal: running the world.

RUN THE WORLD Premieres Sunday, May 16th at 8:30 pm ET/PT on STARZ.





Play



Ahead of Sunday’s premiere, make sure you check out BOSSIP’s virtual party hosted by @IamDaniCanada and @RaeHolliday on our @BossipOfficial Instagram. We’ll kick things off with an IG Live celebration with the ladies of #runtheworld @7:45 PM EST.

Then join us as we livetweet the series premiere with the cast at 8:30 PM EST!

See you, Sunday!