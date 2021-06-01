Bossip Video

We haven’t been this excited about speculative swirl since everyone tried to get Lupita Nyong’o and Jared Leto together.

We had our eye on Andra Day all award season and apparently we aren’t the only ones. According to Mirror reports an insider is claiming that “Andra has been on Brad’s radar for a while.”

Apparently Brad had his opportunity to shoot his shot when the pair had an encounter at this year’s Oscars, where she was nominated for Best Actress for her role in The United States VS Billie Holiday and he served as a presenter.

“They were flirting backstage and are believed to have swapped numbers,” a source said. “It could be just professional, but some of Brad’s pals have been talking about what a great couple they would make.”

Listen, whether it was a professional move or a personal one — it’s definitely a good look for Andra. Shoot, for both of them. Brad’s dating life post-Angelina hasn’t exactly been popping.

Pitt was last linked to swimsuit model Nicole Poturalski but they reportedlly split in October after dating for just a few months.

There is a bit of an age gap though. Brad is 57 and Andra is 36 — but we’re really not mad at the 21-year gap. He looks damn good for 57, riiiight?!