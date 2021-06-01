Bossip Video

Jeezy is responding to all of the criticism he’s received over a recent appearance in the city of Detroit.

On Saturday, the Columbia, South Carolina native revealed that he would be in Detroit to give out bikes to underserved children at the Coleman Young Playfield. After that, he was scheduled to make an appearance at an event in Corktown’s Corner Ballpark to promote vaccinations in the city.

According to the flyer posted by Jeezy himself, he was seemingly part of the “special performances” that were going to be held. However, fans were disappointed to see Jeezy just stand by and watch during the day party and without giving a performance—especially after Jeezy fans reportedly paid to attend the event.

After receiving a ton of backlash online, Jeezy decided to take to social media, where he responded to the wave of scrutiny.

In a series of videos, the rapper called the event “unorganized, understaffed, and chaos.” He also stated that, contractually, he was only there to do his philanthropic duties and make an appearance at the day party–it was never supposed to be a concert, according to Jeezy.

“You know I have to send a PSA out to my city, my second home, Detroit,” Jeezy said in the clip. “So listen, this how it go. I came to the city to give away a thousand bikes to a thousand kids. That was my initiative and we did that and it was very successful, so shout out to everybody that came through.” “Now, this day party, which was a day party and not a performance. A day party, contractually, in the contract it says, ‘day party.’ I just wanted to pull up and see my people real quick,” he explained. “Get in and get out. It was unorganized, understaffed, and chaos. I got there, nobody knew what to do. They wanted to put me in the skybox for me to watch the crowd from there. Absolutely not. I got my crew together, we walked down to the bleachers so we could see the people.”