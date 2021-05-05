Bossip Video

The guest list from Jeannie Mai and Jeezy’s super intimate wedding ceremony has been causing quite the stir online after fans noticed Jeannie’s cohosts from The Real were not in attendance. Jeannie and Jeezy jumped the broom in Atlanta on March 27 and had a small, intimate ceremony with their closest friends and family due to the pandemic — and Loni Love and Adrienne Houghton were not invited Jeannie revealed.

Since the nuptials took place weeks ago, fans who tune in to see Jeannie on The Real have had questions over whether or not Loni or Adrienne were even invited after noticing the ladies weren’t there. People were even debating online if the women were “real” friends outside of the workplace and calling Jeannie “strange” for not extending the invitation.

Fast forward to this week, Jeannie had a chance to finally address why Lonnie and Adrienne weren’t sent an invite and she said it had everything to do with safety.

“So we had a very COVID-safe wedding in our home. Which means, I mean…literally just a couple…there were two tables in our living room of our closest, closest family and friends. People I grew up with. People that had to know me and [Jeezy],” Mai said. “Those were the two rules.”

Jeannie added that she didn’t even make her own guestlist, leaving it up to Jeezy.

“J made my list, and I made his list,” she continued. “And we were very firm on, because of COVID, you’re not supposed to be throwing events right now. You’re not supposed to be putting anybody in risk. So, with our family, we said ‘we are only going to invite our close family and people who know us both.’”

She continued, adding a glimmer of hope that the women she works with would be at her second wedding.

“So, no. I didn’t invite the ladies. But, I did call them all ahead of time to let them know that we were doing this. They were actually the first to know that we were having a secret ceremony, and they kept their secret. So, when we have the wedding later on. Hopefully, things will change then because COVID now, anything can happen.”

Are YOU feeling Jeanie’s explanation? The video clip attracted thousands of comments with folks debating over whether or not Jeannie was being fair or foul for leaving her cohosts of several years out of her special day.

Jeannie didn’t respond directly but the 42-year-old entertainer liked a detailed comment from a fan that said it’s okay if people outgrow each other. In another part of the comment, Jeannie’s cohost “mistreated” her over the years.

Take a look at a screenshot captured by It’s OnSite! on Instagram.

Welp! Do YOU think Jeannie is being “real” by not inviting her coworkers to her wedding?