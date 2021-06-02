Bossip Video

UPDATED: 9:29 A.M. ET, Jun 2nd, 2021 —

DaBaby has been released without any charges after being questioned by Miami detectives for hours over a shooting that allegedly involved him and his entourage near Miami Beach.

The rapper was being questioned by detectives following a shooting in South Beach just after 11:30 p.m. on Monday night.

Police have announced that DaBaby–real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk–was released just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, which comes after they had two other suspects under arrest and in custody. The rapper and up to 12 people in his entourage were taken in for questioning overnight.

Miami Beach Police Department said the following in a new statement:

“Jonathan Lyndale Kirk who was being interviewed by detectives has been released. Detectives have two subjects in custody who are responsible for Monday evening’s shooting near 1 Street and Ocean Drive. Arrest details and subject information will be shared once reports are completed. We are incredibly proud of our officers, detectives, and crime scene investigators for their efforts in this complex investigation.”

Two people got shot during the altercation that allegedly involved DaBaby’s entourage, and one victim remains in critical condition in the hospital, while the other was released on Tuesday.

According to TMZ 29-year-old, Christopher Urena and 21-year-old rapper Wisdom Awute have been identified as the suspects behind the shooting. Both face attempted first-degree murder charges with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault. According to 6th South Florida, Urena could potentially face additional charges for grand theft and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.