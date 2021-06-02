Bossip Video

#RHONY’s first Black, well-educated, #fff criticism causing housewife is taking a much-needed break from social media.

Eboni K. Williams announced Tuesday that she’s stepping away after getting into a HEATED argument with Countess Luann de Lesseps over education and Karen-adjacent allegations that she’s an “angry woman.”

While Eboni and Luann were discussing fellow housewives Ramona Singer and Leah McSweeney disagreeing over Leah’s “vulgar” language, Eboni said that crass words don’t mean you’re “unclassy or not a lady.” Luann then countered that it’s not so much about class, but more so “education” and Eboni, a longtime lawyer, retorted the actual FACT that she was “the most educated woman” in the room.

That peeved off the Countess and things spiraled from there.

“So you think your degree makes you more educated?!” asked Luann. “That’s probably the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard somebody say.” “At this point I’m seeing red,” added Luann in a confessional. “Education to me is somebody to me that is well-rounded in so many ways — well-traveled, speaks languages. Is she trying to make us feel like we’re idiots?”

Do degrees NOT equal education or are we trippin’??? We digress, let’s continue…

During the disagreement, educated Eboni called out the white fragility that was seeping through the pores of Luann and also Ramona Singer who jumped in. For that, she was swiftly labeled an “angry woman” and the “BLACK” was silent.

“Oh my god, my ears are hurting,” said Ramona. “Bring it down.” “Your white fragility is killing me right now,” said Eboni. “Don’t go after her race, we don’t go after your race! Why are you getting so angry? Why are you yelling right now?” asked Luann. “Oh so now I’m the angry Black woman…” said Eboni. “Why are you so angry? You’re an angry woman right now!” said Luann.

What a white fragility fracas indeed.

Eboni also rightfully pointed out that when Leah stormed off and screamed that every person at the table was a “hoe”…

she wasn’t labeled angry at all. “Tell me it’s not about race,” declared Eboni.

Following the episode, Bravo fans slammed Luann’s behavior towards Eboni and called her out.

Meanwhile, #TeamEboni’s weighing in and the EDUCATED star who went to college at 16 is being showered with praise.

Despite the praise, Eboni announced via Instagram Live that she’s taking time away from social media to “protect her peace” and so viewers can have their own “discussions and debates.”

“After tonight’s episode, I’m not going to be saying ‘goodbye’ but I’m going to be saying ‘see you later’ by way of social media for about two weeks,” said Eboni. Tonight’s episode and next week’s episode are really intense and really important and I want you to lean into them.” […] “I’m going to pull back to protect my peace because I know a lot of that conversation and discussion is going to be rich and in dynamic and important and productive. And a lot of it’s going to be some bulls***. Some of the people that live on social media and live to make other people’s [lives] a terror and a horror, I’m not here for it. And I won’t be a part of it.” “It’s not about who’s right and who’s wrong. This is about leaning in, listening, making space for the ability to sit with someone else’s pain, even when you don’t understand it.”

Take all the time you need Eboni, these ladies look draining—except of course for Leah and Sonja.

