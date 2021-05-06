We stan!

We love us some Eboni K. Williams who made her long-awaited RHONY debut where she immediately won over fans with her undeniable charm that shined through whenever she was on screen.

In her very first scene, she proved that she understood the assignment by acknowledging her role as RHONY’s first Black housewife while wearing a Black Lives Matter mask and sweatshirt featuring the names Yusef, Kevin, Antron, Korey, and Raymond aka the Central Park Five.

For those late to the party, Eboni is a host, author, producer, and attorney who recently launched her iHeart Media podcast Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams. Additionally, she serves as the host/executive producer of REVOLT Black News on REVOLT TV and co-hosted State of the Culture With Joe Budden, Remy Ma, and Jinx.

Eboni is the best-selling author of her memoir “Pretty Powerful: Appearance, Substance and Success” and a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

As the newest addition to the franchise, she hopes to use her privilege as a weapon with the understanding that her presence is power in the rooms where she has often been the first and only Black person.

“NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife,” she told TMZ. Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before.” Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else,” she added.

