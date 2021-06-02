Bossip Video

Klout Khasers!

Khloé Kardashian has run out of patience with Kimberly Alexander, the woman accusing Tristan Thompson of fathering her young son — after Alexander was caught posting fake direct messages “from Khloé” on Instagram. Kardashian’s lawyer sent Alexander a cease and desist warning her that if she keeps targeting Khloé, Kardashian may file suit against her.

According to TMZ reports, on Tuesday Khloe’s attorney, Lynda Goldman, fired off a cease-and-desist letter to Alexander, calling her out after she recently admitted to faking DM’s from Khloe.

The faked DM’s are below:

The legal threat, obtained by TMZ, reads, ”

You put words in her mouth that she never said and that she wouldn’t say. You faked the whole thing. And you have now publicly admitted it.”

Goldman also clearly lays out the timeline for Alexander’s claims, noting her son was 7 at the time she requested a paternity test from Thompson. According to Goldman, Tristan took the DNA test twice and the results were clear that he is not the father of Alexander’s child. Goldman also addresses Alexanders claim that the lab that conducted the test was a “Kardashian affiliated facility,” saying,

“It is no such thing. It is one of the most reputable labs in the country, and your own lawyers approved it and accepted the test results.”

This isn’t the first time Khloe has threatened to sue Alexander. In May 2020, Khloe and Tristan’s lawyer Marty Singer sent a similar warning claiming Tristan took a paternity test at a reputable lab approved by both parties that proved he’s not the father.

Welp… You see what happened last time. Tristan actually filed a lawsuit against Alexander. Do you think she’ll cut it out now?