A Florida child was shot and run over after his father took him on a drive-by paintball outing and the home owner returned fire.

Here we are again with yet another insane story from Florida, brought to you from the mind of Florida-Man, this time involving an innocent child being injured by following an irresponsible adult.

A father in Florida decided to take his son paint-balling recently, but instead of going to a controlled environment, the father decided to do a drive by in a residential neighborhood. As you can probably guess, it wasn’t a great idea, and the whole situation went as bad poorly as you could ever imagine, according to reports from ABC.

Michael Williams, 26, told Opa-locka police his son begged him to drive by a home where young people were gathered Sunday night so he could fire his paintball out the window, according to a police report released Tuesday. Williams drove by the home as his son fired off several rounds, police said. The homeowner confused the paintball for real gunfire, telling police he thought his family was being attacked. He fired one shot, which struck the child. The boy then lost his balance and was run over by his father’s vehicle, police said.

The father tried to blame the child for asking him to go, which is by far the most shameful thing you will hear today. Police revealed to him that he was still responsible as a functioning adult and parent to know better. He was charged for child neglect with great bodily harm and hopefully will never be able to put his son or any other child in harm’s way again.