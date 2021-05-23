Bossip Video

Police have arrested a man in Florida who shot at another man’s car when he threw a piece of banana at his vehicle.

According to reports from WFLA-TV, Robert Lewis has since been charged with shooting a deadly missile into/at an occupied vehicle, as well as criminal mischief. The #FloridaMan took aim at Peter Sala Jr. on U.S. Highway 19 at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, which came following an instance of road rage that escalated.

Authorities say that after the two of them were arguing, Sala Jr. drove ahead of Lewis’ pickup truck and tossed the piece of banana, which ended up striking the side of Lewis’ vehicle. Lewis responded to that disrespect by taking things to a whole new level, taking out his handgun and firing at Sala Jr., ultimately hitting his right-front passenger window.

The glass of the window shattered, with a peice wounding Sala Jr.–but luckily, the injury is non-life-threatening and he is expected to recover completely.

Lewis, however, is now behind bars in a Pinellas Park jail and is being held on a $12,000 bond.

This is just the latest instance of stories that sound fake coming out of Florida, proving just how outrageous some of the people who live there are.

Stay safe, Floridians.