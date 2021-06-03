Bossip Video

Tiffany Haddish is currently in the process of trying to adopt her first child.

Haddish has been very open about the fact that she has no plans to have any biological children of her own. She did previously reveal that she’s donated her eggs for money in the past, so there is a possibility that there are some little Tiffany’s running around in the world–but she’s not looking to add to that herself.

Now, the comedian has revealed that she’s in the process of adoption.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Haddish shared that she’s recently completed parenting classes in order to begin the adoption process. Since she spent the early years of her life moving through the foster care system, the star says adopting a child was a “super important “ part of her life plan “for a multitude of reasons.”

Haddish also said that her plans were to become a foster parent, but her lawyer advised her to adopt, instead, because of her celebrity status.