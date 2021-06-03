Bossip Video

The people over at the Bachelor franchise are looking to solve their problems with race by hiring another white guy to take over for Chris Harrison.

Following his racist outburst during an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay–in which he defended a contestant’s attendance at a deep south antebellum-themed ball–longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison stepped down from his hosting duties, at least for the foreseeable future. Now, it has been announced that a comedian and a huge fan of the series, David Spade, will be taking over the hosting duties for one of the show’s spin-offs, Bachelor In Paradise.

According to reports from Page Six, sources say Spade was picked because he’s a Bachelor superfan who’s built a cult following among fellow fans because of the hilarious commentary about the show that he dishes out on his Instagram account. Spade has also recently spoken about his love of the franchise during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“I like it all,” Spade said when asked whether he preferred The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. “I just make fun of whatever’s in front of me.”

An insider reportedly told the publication that the comic’s a fit because “the producers want to put some fun in the show. They think it’s become too serious.”

This comes after news that former contestants Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe replaced Harrison as host for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, leading many to believe they would take that route in the future. Because of this news of Spade’s hiring was surprising to a lot of fans.