A Mayfield, Illinois entrepreneur is behind bars after killing a customer who refused to pay for a haircut he received at his barbershop.

A rare thing you will almost never witness in a barbershop is a customer trying to dip out on a haircut without paying. Even attempting to not pay is the ultimate disrespect and you have to be a pretty bold person to try. Unfortunately, no matter how disrespectful it is or how bad it could make someone look, some folks will still try it every once in a while.

Whatever the reason, it usually doesn’t end well for the person attempting. The Chicago-Sun Times reports a Maywood Illinois barbershop owner Deshon Mcadory did the unthinkable when a customer refused to pay.

The owner of a suburban barbershop was ordered held in lieu of $250,000 bail Sunday after he allegedly shot and killed a customer who refused to pay. Deshon Mcadory, 40, of Lombard, was charged with first-degree murder in last Thursday’s shooting at the Studio 914 barbershop, 914 S. 5th Ave. in Maywood, according to Cook County prosecutors and police in the western suburb. That day, 31-year-old Christian McDougald refused to pay for a haircut and began arguing with the barbers at the shop, Assistant State’s Attorney Kevin Meehan said. After the dispute moved outside, everyone left except for McDougald and Mcadory. That’s when Mcadory allegedly shot McDougald once in the chest when he followed the shop owner to its back door, Meehan said.

When police responded, they found the victim alive, but he later died at the local Loyola University Medical Center. The entire altercation was captured on security footage that led the police to Mcadory. Two lives forever changed over something so senseless. Someone’s son, brother, uncle, and father dead over a haircut should never be something loved ones have to deal with. The haircuts range from $15-$25 at this particular barbershop that now has its future in jeopardy.