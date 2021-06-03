Bossip Video

Professional tennis looks raggedy as a staff, record label, and a muthaf***in’ crew right now.

This didn’t go the way they thought it would. Tennis thought they could lay down the law on Naomi Osaka, perhaps their brightest and most-watched star, and she would just take it. Sike. Double fault. Naomi threw her deuces high and maintained her mental health. Meanwhile, the sport that wasn’t smart enough to take the temperature or read the room is now roasting on a social media spit while the embers of tweets, think pieces, and editorials cook them slow and low. It would be juicy and delicious if it wasn’t so damn…insensitive. As Jemele Hill put it in her article in The Atlantic, tennis has won neither the battle nor the war.

Naomi has largely been supported by fellow athletes in tennis and beyond but today a corporate entity stepped in to offer a more capitalistic brand of allyship to the ace-serving athlete. The app called Calm, which instructs the user on numerous meditation and relaxing techniques, has announced that they will pay Naomi’s $15,000 fine and pledged to match that fine and future financial punishments as donations to Laureus Sport.

You’d think that these business entities and “ruling bodies” that have made it their business to present a pristine public image would see the pile of s#!t that they’ve stepped in coming from a mile away. Talk about cutting off your nose to spite your face. Sheesh. Smh.